Leading stocks in today’s market: SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) REIT – Retail has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Retail. As the outstanding stock of SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE:SLG REIT – Retail is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of SL Green Realty Corp. SLG REIT – Retail. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SLG REIT – Retail and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) REIT – Retail has a Price Earning Ratio of 37.28, which in return shows a value of 61.07 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE:SLG is valued at 0.81 with a P/S value of 5.7.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) REIT – Retail prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.87% that has a Payout Ratio of 99.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.9, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -24.90%. SL Green Realty Corp. SLG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -14.08% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -2.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 46.06% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE:SLG REIT – Retail is currently valued at 1.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.30%. The Current Ratio of SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE:SLG REIT – Retail is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.91 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.91.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) REIT – Retail exhibits an Operating Margin of 19.20% and a Gross Margin of 69.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 15.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.75% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.53%.

The current Stock Price for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) REIT – Retail is 108.1 with a change in price of 0.72%. SL Green Realty Corp. SLG showed a Day High of -4.28% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.56%. Its 52-Week High was -9.13% and 52-Week Low was 38.89%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment