Leading stocks in today’s market: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Small Tools & Accessories has a market capitalization valued at Small Tools & Accessories. As the outstanding stock of Snap-on Incorporated NYSE:SNA Small Tools & Accessories is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Snap-on Incorporated SNA Small Tools & Accessories. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SNA Small Tools & Accessories and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Small Tools & Accessories has a Price Earning Ratio of 19.46, which in return shows a value of 17.36 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Snap-on Incorporated NYSE:SNA is valued at 1.95 with a P/S value of 2.8.

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Small Tools & Accessories prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.63% that has a Payout Ratio of 26.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 8.96, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 13.50%. Snap-on Incorporated SNA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.91% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 20.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Snap-on Incorporated NYSE:SNA Small Tools & Accessories is currently valued at 11.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.50%. The Current Ratio of Snap-on Incorporated NYSE:SNA Small Tools & Accessories is 2.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.27 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.34.

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Small Tools & Accessories exhibits an Operating Margin of 22.80% and a Gross Margin of 53.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.35% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.13%.

The current Stock Price for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Small Tools & Accessories is 174.28 with a change in price of -0.07%. Snap-on Incorporated SNA showed a Day High of -2.01% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 20.56%. Its 52-Week High was -2.01% and 52-Week Low was 33.08%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

