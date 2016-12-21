Leading stocks in today’s market: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Small Tools & Accessories has a market capitalization valued at Small Tools & Accessories. As the outstanding stock of Snap-on Incorporated NYSE:SNA Small Tools & Accessories is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Snap-on Incorporated SNA Small Tools & Accessories. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SNA Small Tools & Accessories and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Small Tools & Accessories has a Price Earning Ratio of 19.46, which in return shows a value of 17.36 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Snap-on Incorporated NYSE:SNA is valued at 1.95 with a P/S value of 2.8.

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Small Tools & Accessories prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.63% that has a Payout Ratio of 26.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 8.96, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 13.50%. Snap-on Incorporated SNA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.91% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 20.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Snap-on Incorporated NYSE:SNA Small Tools & Accessories is currently valued at 11.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.50%. The Current Ratio of Snap-on Incorporated NYSE:SNA Small Tools & Accessories is 2.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.27 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.34.

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Small Tools & Accessories exhibits an Operating Margin of 22.80% and a Gross Margin of 53.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.35% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.13%.

The current Stock Price for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Small Tools & Accessories is 174.28 with a change in price of -0.07%. Snap-on Incorporated SNA showed a Day High of -2.01% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 20.56%. Its 52-Week High was -2.01% and 52-Week Low was 33.08%.