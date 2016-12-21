Leading stocks in today’s market: Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) Electronic Equipment has a market capitalization valued at Electronic Equipment. As the outstanding stock of Sony Corporation NYSE:SNE Electronic Equipment is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Sony Corporation SNE Electronic Equipment. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SNE Electronic Equipment and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) Electronic Equipment has a Price Earning Ratio of 78.1, which in return shows a value of 15.21 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Sony Corporation NYSE:SNE is valued at 3.74 with a P/S value of 0.56.

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) Electronic Equipment prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.63% that has a Payout Ratio of 43.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.37, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 203.90%. Sony Corporation SNE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 293.75% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 19.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 20.90% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Sony Corporation NYSE:SNE Electronic Equipment is currently valued at 0.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.80%. The Current Ratio of Sony Corporation NYSE:SNE Electronic Equipment is 0.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.28 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.46.

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) Electronic Equipment exhibits an Operating Margin of 2.70% and a Gross Margin of 36.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 0.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -6.22% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.25%.

The current Stock Price for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) Electronic Equipment is 28.49 with a change in price of -0.87%. Sony Corporation SNE showed a Day High of -15.38% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 2.78%. Its 52-Week High was -16.62% and 52-Week Low was 43.17%.