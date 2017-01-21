Leading stocks in today’s market: Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Copper has a market capitalization valued at Copper. As the outstanding stock of Southern Copper Corporation NYSE:SCCO Copper is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Southern Copper Corporation SCCO Copper. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SCCO Copper and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Copper has a Price Earning Ratio of 41.92, which in return shows a value of 24.05 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Southern Copper Corporation NYSE:SCCO is valued at 2.12 with a P/S value of 5.24.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Copper prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.56% that has a Payout Ratio of 19.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.86, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -42.40%. Southern Copper Corporation SCCO measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 37.21% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -12.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 19.76% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Southern Copper Corporation NYSE:SCCO Copper is currently valued at 5.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.50%. The Current Ratio of Southern Copper Corporation NYSE:SCCO Copper is 2.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.05 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Copper exhibits an Operating Margin of 24.50% and a Gross Margin of 39.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 12.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 9.17% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 27.57%.

The current Stock Price for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Copper is 36.01 with a change in price of 0.45%. Southern Copper Corporation SCCO showed a Day High of -0.63% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 30.57%. Its 52-Week High was -0.63% and 52-Week Low was 68.23%.