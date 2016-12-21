Leading stocks in today’s market: Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Pipelines. As the outstanding stock of Spectra Energy Corp NYSE:SE Oil & Gas Pipelines is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Spectra Energy Corp SE Oil & Gas Pipelines. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SE Oil & Gas Pipelines and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a Price Earning Ratio of 92.47, which in return shows a value of 30.55 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Spectra Energy Corp NYSE:SE is valued at 9.47 with a P/S value of 5.85.

Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) Oil & Gas Pipelines prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.94% that has a Payout Ratio of 354.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.45, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -81.90%. Spectra Energy Corp SE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 17.44% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -28.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.76% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Spectra Energy Corp NYSE:SE Oil & Gas Pipelines is currently valued at 0.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.00%. The Current Ratio of Spectra Energy Corp NYSE:SE Oil & Gas Pipelines is 0.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.75 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.04.

Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) Oil & Gas Pipelines exhibits an Operating Margin of 26.00% and a Gross Margin of 87.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 6.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.24% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 15.30%.

The current Stock Price for Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) Oil & Gas Pipelines is 41.33 with a change in price of 0.44%. Spectra Energy Corp SE showed a Day High of -4.51% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.63%. Its 52-Week High was -5.14% and 52-Week Low was 99.37%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment