Leading stocks in today’s market: Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Pipelines. As the outstanding stock of Spectra Energy Corp NYSE:SE Oil & Gas Pipelines is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Spectra Energy Corp SE Oil & Gas Pipelines. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SE Oil & Gas Pipelines and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a Price Earning Ratio of 94.31, which in return shows a value of 30.61 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Spectra Energy Corp NYSE:SE is valued at 8.38 with a P/S value of 5.96.

Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) Oil & Gas Pipelines prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.19% that has a Payout Ratio of 354.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.45, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -81.90%. Spectra Energy Corp SE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 18.60% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -28.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.25% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Spectra Energy Corp NYSE:SE Oil & Gas Pipelines is currently valued at 0.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.00%. The Current Ratio of Spectra Energy Corp NYSE:SE Oil & Gas Pipelines is 0.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.75 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.04.

Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) Oil & Gas Pipelines exhibits an Operating Margin of 26.00% and a Gross Margin of 87.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 6.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.60% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.31%.

The current Stock Price for Spectra Energy Corp (NYSE:SE) Oil & Gas Pipelines is 41.97 with a change in price of 1.01%. Spectra Energy Corp SE showed a Day High of -2.58% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.28%. Its 52-Week High was -3.67% and 52-Week Low was 87.30%.