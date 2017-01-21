Leading stocks in today’s market: Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Pipelines. As the outstanding stock of Spectra Energy Partners, LP NYSE:SEP Oil & Gas Pipelines is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Spectra Energy Partners, LP SEP Oil & Gas Pipelines. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SEP Oil & Gas Pipelines and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a Price Earning Ratio of 15.3, which in return shows a value of 13.27 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Spectra Energy Partners, LP NYSE:SEP is valued at 2.97 with a P/S value of 5.63.

Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) Oil & Gas Pipelines prevailing Dividend Yield is 5.97% that has a Payout Ratio of 87.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.97, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 16.20%. Spectra Energy Partners, LP SEP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 16.81% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 14.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.15% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Spectra Energy Partners, LP NYSE:SEP Oil & Gas Pipelines is currently valued at 4.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.40%. The Current Ratio of Spectra Energy Partners, LP NYSE:SEP Oil & Gas Pipelines is 0.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.47 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.61.

Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) Oil & Gas Pipelines exhibits an Operating Margin of 49.10% and a Gross Margin of 68.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 34.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.38% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.71%.

The current Stock Price for Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) Oil & Gas Pipelines is 45.37 with a change in price of -0.20%. Spectra Energy Partners, LP SEP showed a Day High of -4.46% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.89%. Its 52-Week High was -6.01% and 52-Week Low was 21.80%.

