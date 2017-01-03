Leading stocks in today’s market: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Machine Tools & Accessories has a market capitalization valued at Machine Tools & Accessories. As the outstanding stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. NYSE:SWK Machine Tools & Accessories is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK Machine Tools & Accessories. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SWK Machine Tools & Accessories and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Machine Tools & Accessories has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.42, which in return shows a value of 16.41 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. NYSE:SWK is valued at 1.76 with a P/S value of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Machine Tools & Accessories prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.02% that has a Payout Ratio of 33.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.58, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 10.30%. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.69% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 42.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.90% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. NYSE:SWK Machine Tools & Accessories is currently valued at 6.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 11.10%. The Current Ratio of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. NYSE:SWK Machine Tools & Accessories is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.63 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.65.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Machine Tools & Accessories exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.50% and a Gross Margin of 37.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 8.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -3.05% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.62%.

The current Stock Price for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Machine Tools & Accessories is 114.69 with a change in price of -0.48%. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK showed a Day High of -9.05% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.00%. Its 52-Week High was -9.05% and 52-Week Low was 31.90%.

