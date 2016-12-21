Leading stocks in today’s market: Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Specialty Eateries has a market capitalization valued at Specialty Eateries. As the outstanding stock of Starbucks Corporation NASDAQ:SBUX Specialty Eateries is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Starbucks Corporation SBUX Specialty Eateries. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:SBUX Specialty Eateries and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Specialty Eateries has a Price Earning Ratio of 30.43, which in return shows a value of 23.35 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Starbucks Corporation NASDAQ:SBUX is valued at 1.93 with a P/S value of 3.94.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Specialty Eateries prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.73% that has a Payout Ratio of 44.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.9, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 4.00%. Starbucks Corporation SBUX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 15.52% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 18.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 15.73% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Starbucks Corporation NASDAQ:SBUX Specialty Eateries is currently valued at 21.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 29.40%. The Current Ratio of Starbucks Corporation NASDAQ:SBUX Specialty Eateries is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.54 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.61.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Specialty Eateries exhibits an Operating Margin of 19.60% and a Gross Margin of 60.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 13.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.43% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.36%.

The current Stock Price for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Specialty Eateries is 57.79 with a change in price of 0.15%. Starbucks Corporation SBUX showed a Day High of -2.95% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.19%. Its 52-Week High was -5.16% and 52-Week Low was 14.19%.