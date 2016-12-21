Leading stocks in today’s market: State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Asset Management has a market capitalization valued at Asset Management. As the outstanding stock of State Street Corporation NYSE:STT Asset Management is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of State Street Corporation STT Asset Management. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:STT Asset Management and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Asset Management has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.26, which in return shows a value of 13.7 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for State Street Corporation NYSE:STT is valued at 2.13 with a P/S value of 12.39.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Asset Management prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.92% that has a Payout Ratio of 28.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.86, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -1.40%. State Street Corporation STT measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 13.21% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 7.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.63% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for State Street Corporation NYSE:STT Asset Management is currently valued at 0.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.80%. The Current Ratio of State Street Corporation NYSE:STT Asset Management is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.62 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.93.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Asset Management exhibits an Operating Margin of 82.30% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 77.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.98% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 21.09%.

The current Stock Price for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Asset Management is 78.99 with a change in price of -0.03%. State Street Corporation STT showed a Day High of -3.56% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.89%. Its 52-Week High was -3.56% and 52-Week Low was 58.52%.