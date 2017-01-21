Leading stocks in today’s market: Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a market capitalization valued at Medical Appliances & Equipment. As the outstanding stock of Stryker Corporation NYSE:SYK Medical Appliances & Equipment is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Stryker Corporation SYK Medical Appliances & Equipment. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SYK Medical Appliances & Equipment and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a Price Earning Ratio of 27.76, which in return shows a value of 19.04 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Stryker Corporation NYSE:SYK is valued at 2.76 with a P/S value of 4.2.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Medical Appliances & Equipment prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.40% that has a Payout Ratio of 34.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.39, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 180.80%. Stryker Corporation SYK measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.66% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 3.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.04% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Stryker Corporation NYSE:SYK Medical Appliances & Equipment is currently valued at 8.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.50%. The Current Ratio of Stryker Corporation NYSE:SYK Medical Appliances & Equipment is 2.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.72 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.73.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Medical Appliances & Equipment exhibits an Operating Margin of 19.80% and a Gross Margin of 66.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 15.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.57% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.57%.

The current Stock Price for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Medical Appliances & Equipment is 121.75 with a change in price of -0.31%. Stryker Corporation SYK showed a Day High of -4.31% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.74%. Its 52-Week High was -4.31% and 52-Week Low was 39.36%.