Leading stocks in today’s market: Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Security Software & Services has a market capitalization valued at Security Software & Services. As the outstanding stock of Symantec Corporation NASDAQ:SYMC Security Software & Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Symantec Corporation SYMC Security Software & Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:SYMC Security Software & Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Security Software & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 14 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Symantec Corporation NASDAQ:SYMC is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 4.25.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Security Software & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.24% that has a Payout Ratio of 13.30%. The firm has an EPS value of -1.4, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -882.40%. Symantec Corporation SYMC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 48.58% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -29.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Symantec Corporation NASDAQ:SYMC Security Software & Services is currently valued at 16.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -12.90%. The Current Ratio of Symantec Corporation NASDAQ:SYMC Security Software & Services is 1.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.7 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.86.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Security Software & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 10.10% and a Gross Margin of 82.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 60.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.34% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.49%.

The current Stock Price for Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Security Software & Services is 24.16 with a change in price of 0.04%. Symantec Corporation SYMC showed a Day High of -5.44% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.49%. Its 52-Week High was -5.77% and 52-Week Low was 66.93%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

