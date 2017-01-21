Leading stocks in today’s market: Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Security Software & Services has a market capitalization valued at Security Software & Services. As the outstanding stock of Symantec Corporation NASDAQ:SYMC Security Software & Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Symantec Corporation SYMC Security Software & Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:SYMC Security Software & Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Security Software & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 15.47 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Symantec Corporation NASDAQ:SYMC is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 4.53.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Security Software & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.13% that has a Payout Ratio of 13.30%. The firm has an EPS value of -1.4, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -882.40%. Symantec Corporation SYMC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 48.41% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -29.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Symantec Corporation NASDAQ:SYMC Security Software & Services is currently valued at 16.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -12.90%. The Current Ratio of Symantec Corporation NASDAQ:SYMC Security Software & Services is 1.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.7 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.86.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Security Software & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 10.10% and a Gross Margin of 82.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 60.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.24% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 21.57%.

The current Stock Price for Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) Security Software & Services is 26.65 with a change in price of 0.34%. Symantec Corporation SYMC showed a Day High of -0.15% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.98%. Its 52-Week High was -0.15% and 52-Week Low was 84.13%.