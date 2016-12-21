Leading stocks in today’s market: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Wireless Communications has a market capitalization valued at Wireless Communications. As the outstanding stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. NASDAQ:TMUS Wireless Communications is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS Wireless Communications. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:TMUS Wireless Communications and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Wireless Communications has a Price Earning Ratio of 37.19, which in return shows a value of 31.57 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for T-Mobile US, Inc. NASDAQ:TMUS is valued at 0.91 with a P/S value of 1.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Wireless Communications prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.56, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 172.30%. T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 19.80% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -5.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 40.68% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for T-Mobile US, Inc. NASDAQ:TMUS Wireless Communications is currently valued at 2.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.00%. The Current Ratio of T-Mobile US, Inc. NASDAQ:TMUS Wireless Communications is 1.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.68 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.7.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Wireless Communications exhibits an Operating Margin of 10.50% and a Gross Margin of 56.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 11.06% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 28.27%.

The current Stock Price for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Wireless Communications is 58.06 with a change in price of 0.00%. T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS showed a Day High of -1.91% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 28.82%. Its 52-Week High was -1.91% and 52-Week Low was 74.72%.