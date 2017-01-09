Leading stocks in today’s market: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Asset Management has a market capitalization valued at Asset Management. As the outstanding stock of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. NASDAQ:TROW Asset Management is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW Asset Management. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:TROW Asset Management and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Asset Management has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.04, which in return shows a value of 15.34 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. NASDAQ:TROW is valued at 2.11 with a P/S value of 4.44.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Asset Management prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.86% that has a Payout Ratio of 48.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.44, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 1.80%. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.69% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 12.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.06% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. NASDAQ:TROW Asset Management is currently valued at 18.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 23.50%. The Current Ratio of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. NASDAQ:TROW Asset Management is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Asset Management exhibits an Operating Margin of 37.80% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 26.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.57% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.76%.

The current Stock Price for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Asset Management is 75.62 with a change in price of -0.98%. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW showed a Day High of -3.53% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 20.95%. Its 52-Week High was -3.53% and 52-Week Low was 22.57%.