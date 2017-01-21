Leading stocks in today’s market: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) Investment Brokerage – National has a market capitalization valued at Investment Brokerage – National. As the outstanding stock of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation NASDAQ:AMTD Investment Brokerage – National is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation AMTD Investment Brokerage – National. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:AMTD Investment Brokerage – National and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) Investment Brokerage – National has a Price Earning Ratio of 29.28, which in return shows a value of 22.51 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation NASDAQ:AMTD is valued at 2.09 with a P/S value of 7.31.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) Investment Brokerage – National prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.56% that has a Payout Ratio of 42.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.58, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 6.10%. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation AMTD measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 19.03% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 7.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 13.99% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation NASDAQ:AMTD Investment Brokerage – National is currently valued at 3.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.00%. The Current Ratio of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation NASDAQ:AMTD Investment Brokerage – National is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.36 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) Investment Brokerage – National exhibits an Operating Margin of 39.60% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 25.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.98% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 35.28%.

The current Stock Price for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) Investment Brokerage – National is 46.2 with a change in price of -0.26%. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation AMTD showed a Day High of -2.55% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 36.24%. Its 52-Week High was -2.55% and 52-Week Low was 87.79%.