Leading stocks in today’s market: Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) Diversified Communication Services has a market capitalization valued at Diversified Communication Services. As the outstanding stock of Telecom Italia S.p.A. NYSE:TI Diversified Communication Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Telecom Italia S.p.A. TI Diversified Communication Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TI Diversified Communication Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) Diversified Communication Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.33, which in return shows a value of 18.73 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Telecom Italia S.p.A. NYSE:TI is valued at 2.59 with a P/S value of 0.89.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) Diversified Communication Services prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.52, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -184.30%. Telecom Italia S.p.A. TI measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 21.72% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -17.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Telecom Italia S.p.A. NYSE:TI Diversified Communication Services is currently valued at 2.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.90%. The Current Ratio of Telecom Italia S.p.A. NYSE:TI Diversified Communication Services is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.5 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.76.

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) Diversified Communication Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 18.50% and a Gross Margin of 84.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 9.59% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.57%.

The current Stock Price for Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) Diversified Communication Services is 9.03 with a change in price of 0.67%. Telecom Italia S.p.A. TI showed a Day High of -1.20% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 27.18%. Its 52-Week High was -23.41% and 52-Week Low was 29.93%.