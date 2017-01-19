Leading stocks in today’s market: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Communication Equipment has a market capitalization valued at Communication Equipment. As the outstanding stock of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) NASDAQ:ERIC Communication Equipment is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ERIC Communication Equipment. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:ERIC Communication Equipment and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Communication Equipment has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.74, which in return shows a value of 17.23 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) NASDAQ:ERIC is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 0.75.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Communication Equipment prevailing Dividend Yield is 7.78% that has a Payout Ratio of 103.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.35, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 15.50%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ERIC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.20% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 3.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -14.14% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) NASDAQ:ERIC Communication Equipment is currently valued at 3.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.10%. The Current Ratio of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) NASDAQ:ERIC Communication Equipment is 2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.14 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.2.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Communication Equipment exhibits an Operating Margin of 7.60% and a Gross Margin of 33.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.28% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -15.99%.

The current Stock Price for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Communication Equipment is 5.79 with a change in price of -2.03%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ERIC showed a Day High of -3.82% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 19.38%. Its 52-Week High was -41.28% and 52-Week Low was 19.88%.