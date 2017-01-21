Leading stocks in today’s market: Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Wireless Communications has a market capitalization valued at Wireless Communications. As the outstanding stock of Telefonica Brasil S.A. NYSE:VIV Wireless Communications is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Telefonica Brasil S.A. VIV Wireless Communications. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:VIV Wireless Communications and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Wireless Communications has a Price Earning Ratio of 19.43, which in return shows a value of 14.64 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Telefonica Brasil S.A. NYSE:VIV is valued at 9.25 with a P/S value of 1.72.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Wireless Communications prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.10% that has a Payout Ratio of 33.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.73, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -47.80%. Telefonica Brasil S.A. VIV measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 37.38% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -13.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 2.10% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Telefonica Brasil S.A. NYSE:VIV Wireless Communications is currently valued at 3.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.40%. The Current Ratio of Telefonica Brasil S.A. NYSE:VIV Wireless Communications is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.07 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.13.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Wireless Communications exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.30% and a Gross Margin of 49.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 9.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.44% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.11%.

The current Stock Price for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Wireless Communications is 14.26 with a change in price of 0.42%. Telefonica Brasil S.A. VIV showed a Day High of -2.06% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 20.32%. Its 52-Week High was -7.58% and 52-Week Low was 93.87%.