Leading stocks in today’s market: Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Telecom Services – Foreign has a market capitalization valued at Telecom Services – Foreign. As the outstanding stock of Telefonica, S.A. NYSE:TEF Telecom Services – Foreign is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Telefonica, S.A. TEF Telecom Services – Foreign. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TEF Telecom Services – Foreign and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Telecom Services – Foreign has a Price Earning Ratio of 384.58, which in return shows a value of 12.24 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Telefonica, S.A. NYSE:TEF is valued at 9.27 with a P/S value of 0.89.

Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Telecom Services – Foreign prevailing Dividend Yield is 12.78% that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.02, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -94.10%. Telefonica, S.A. TEF measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 14.42% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -57.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 41.50% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Telefonica, S.A. NYSE:TEF Telecom Services – Foreign is currently valued at 0.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 3.20%. The Current Ratio of Telefonica, S.A. NYSE:TEF Telecom Services – Foreign is 0.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.66 with the Total Debt/Equity of 3.56.

Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Telecom Services – Foreign exhibits an Operating Margin of 6.10% and a Gross Margin of 74.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 0.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.13% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.61%.

The current Stock Price for Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Telecom Services – Foreign is 9.16 with a change in price of -0.70%. Telefonica, S.A. TEF showed a Day High of -6.70% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.45%. Its 52-Week High was -13.16% and 52-Week Low was 14.56%.