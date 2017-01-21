Leading stocks in today’s market: Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a market capitalization valued at Auto Manufacturers – Major. As the outstanding stock of Tesla Motors, Inc. NASDAQ:TSLA Auto Manufacturers – Major is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Tesla Motors, Inc. TSLA Auto Manufacturers – Major. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:TSLA Auto Manufacturers – Major and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of *TBA on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Tesla Motors, Inc. NASDAQ:TSLA is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 6.42.

Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Auto Manufacturers – Major prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -6.53, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -193.60%. Tesla Motors, Inc. TSLA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 53.70% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -17.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 35.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Tesla Motors, Inc. NASDAQ:TSLA Auto Manufacturers – Major is currently valued at -8.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -16.50%. The Current Ratio of Tesla Motors, Inc. NASDAQ:TSLA Auto Manufacturers – Major is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.92 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.01.

Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Auto Manufacturers – Major exhibits an Operating Margin of -11.10% and a Gross Margin of 23.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -14.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 19.93% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 14.20%.

The current Stock Price for Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Auto Manufacturers – Major is 244.73 with a change in price of 0.40%. Tesla Motors, Inc. TSLA showed a Day High of -1.59% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 37.34%. Its 52-Week High was -9.14% and 52-Week Low was 73.51%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

