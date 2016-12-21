Leading stocks in today’s market: Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. As the outstanding stock of Tesoro Corporation NYSE:TSO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Tesoro Corporation TSO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TSO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a Price Earning Ratio of 15.25, which in return shows a value of 14.14 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Tesoro Corporation NYSE:TSO is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 0.43.

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.48% that has a Payout Ratio of 34.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.82, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 85.90%. Tesoro Corporation TSO measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 21.11% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 128.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of *TBA for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Tesoro Corporation NYSE:TSO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is currently valued at 4.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 20.40%. The Current Ratio of Tesoro Corporation NYSE:TSO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is 1.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.85 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing exhibits an Operating Margin of 6.00% and a Gross Margin of 22.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 6.09% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.21%.

The current Stock Price for Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is 89.52 with a change in price of 0.84%. Tesoro Corporation TSO showed a Day High of -3.80% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.03%. Its 52-Week High was -15.85% and 52-Week Low was 35.59%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

