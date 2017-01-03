Leading stocks in today’s market: Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. As the outstanding stock of Tesoro Corporation NYSE:TSO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Tesoro Corporation TSO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TSO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing has a Price Earning Ratio of 15.03, which in return shows a value of 13.84 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Tesoro Corporation NYSE:TSO is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 0.43.

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.52% that has a Payout Ratio of 34.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.82, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 85.90%. Tesoro Corporation TSO measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 23.01% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 128.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of *TBA for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Tesoro Corporation NYSE:TSO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is currently valued at 4.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 20.40%. The Current Ratio of Tesoro Corporation NYSE:TSO Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is 1.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.85 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing exhibits an Operating Margin of 6.00% and a Gross Margin of 22.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.32% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.45%.

The current Stock Price for Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing is 87.45 with a change in price of -1.24%. Tesoro Corporation TSO showed a Day High of -6.03% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.37%. Its 52-Week High was -17.79% and 52-Week Low was 32.46%.