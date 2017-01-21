Leading stocks in today’s market: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Drug Manufacturers – Other has a market capitalization valued at Drug Manufacturers – Other. As the outstanding stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited NYSE:TEVA Drug Manufacturers – Other is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA Drug Manufacturers – Other. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TEVA Drug Manufacturers – Other and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Drug Manufacturers – Other has a Price Earning Ratio of 19.2, which in return shows a value of 6.62 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited NYSE:TEVA is valued at 17.34 with a P/S value of 1.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Drug Manufacturers – Other prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.09% that has a Payout Ratio of 77.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.73, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -48.90%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -2.11% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -13.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 1.11% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited NYSE:TEVA Drug Manufacturers – Other is currently valued at 2.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.70%. The Current Ratio of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited NYSE:TEVA Drug Manufacturers – Other is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.05 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.17.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Drug Manufacturers – Other exhibits an Operating Margin of 15.90% and a Gross Margin of 55.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -9.82% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -29.31%.

The current Stock Price for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Drug Manufacturers – Other is 33.23 with a change in price of -0.72%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA showed a Day High of -21.84% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of -0.69%. Its 52-Week High was -46.85% and 52-Week Low was -0.69%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

