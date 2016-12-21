Leading stocks in today’s market: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor – Broad Line. As the outstanding stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated NASDAQ:TXN Semiconductor – Broad Line is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN Semiconductor – Broad Line. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:TXN Semiconductor – Broad Line and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a Price Earning Ratio of 23.52, which in return shows a value of 21.73 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Texas Instruments Incorporated NASDAQ:TXN is valued at 2.35 with a P/S value of 5.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Semiconductor – Broad Line prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.70% that has a Payout Ratio of 47.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.15, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 9.70%. Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.81% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 1.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Texas Instruments Incorporated NASDAQ:TXN Semiconductor – Broad Line is currently valued at 20.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 21.60%. The Current Ratio of Texas Instruments Incorporated NASDAQ:TXN Semiconductor – Broad Line is 3.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.29 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.35.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Semiconductor – Broad Line exhibits an Operating Margin of 35.20% and a Gross Margin of 60.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 24.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.97% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 15.21%.

The current Stock Price for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Semiconductor – Broad Line is 74.47 with a change in price of 0.58%. Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN showed a Day High of -1.04% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 11.86%. Its 52-Week High was -1.04% and 52-Week Low was 63.65%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

