Leading stocks in today’s market: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a Price Earning Ratio of 23.75, which in return shows a value of 21.85 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Texas Instruments Incorporated NASDAQ:TXN is valued at 2.37 with a P/S value of 5.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Semiconductor – Broad Line prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.68% that has a Payout Ratio of 47.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.15, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 9.70%. Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.26% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 1.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Texas Instruments Incorporated NASDAQ:TXN Semiconductor – Broad Line is currently valued at 20.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 21.60%. The Current Ratio of Texas Instruments Incorporated NASDAQ:TXN Semiconductor – Broad Line is 3.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.29 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.35.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Semiconductor – Broad Line exhibits an Operating Margin of 35.20% and a Gross Margin of 60.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 24.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.56% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.57%.

The current Stock Price for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Semiconductor – Broad Line is 74.75 with a change in price of 1.18%. Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN showed a Day High of -0.73% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.58%. Its 52-Week High was -0.73% and 52-Week Low was 61.94%.