Leading stocks in today’s market: Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified has a market capitalization valued at Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified. As the outstanding stock of Textron Inc. NYSE:TXT Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Textron Inc. TXT Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TXT Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified has a Price Earning Ratio of 15.59, which in return shows a value of 16.64 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Textron Inc. NYSE:TXT is valued at 1.84 with a P/S value of 0.95.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.16% that has a Payout Ratio of 2.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.12, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 16.60%. Textron Inc. TXT measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.17% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 52.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.46% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Textron Inc. NYSE:TXT Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified is currently valued at 6.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.10%. The Current Ratio of Textron Inc. NYSE:TXT Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified is 2.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.65 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.68.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified exhibits an Operating Margin of 7.60% and a Gross Margin of 17.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 12.44% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 23.17%.

The current Stock Price for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified is 48.76 with a change in price of 0.21%. Textron Inc. TXT showed a Day High of -2.13% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 31.17%. Its 52-Week High was -2.13% and 52-Week Low was 59.20%.