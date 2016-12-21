Leading stocks in today’s market: Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified has a market capitalization valued at Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified. As the outstanding stock of Textron Inc. NYSE:TXT Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Textron Inc. TXT Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TXT Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified has a Price Earning Ratio of 15.59, which in return shows a value of 16.64 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Textron Inc. NYSE:TXT is valued at 1.84 with a P/S value of 0.95.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.16% that has a Payout Ratio of 2.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.12, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 16.60%. Textron Inc. TXT measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.17% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 52.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.46% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Textron Inc. NYSE:TXT Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified is currently valued at 6.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.10%. The Current Ratio of Textron Inc. NYSE:TXT Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified is 2.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.65 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.68.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified exhibits an Operating Margin of 7.60% and a Gross Margin of 17.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 12.44% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 23.17%.

The current Stock Price for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified is 48.76 with a change in price of 0.21%. Textron Inc. TXT showed a Day High of -2.13% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 31.17%. Its 52-Week High was -2.13% and 52-Week Low was 59.20%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment