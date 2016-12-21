Leading stocks in today’s market: The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Property & Casualty Insurance has a market capitalization valued at Property & Casualty Insurance. As the outstanding stock of The Allstate Corporation NYSE:ALL Property & Casualty Insurance is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Allstate Corporation ALL Property & Casualty Insurance. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ALL Property & Casualty Insurance and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Property & Casualty Insurance has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.17, which in return shows a value of 12.08 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Allstate Corporation NYSE:ALL is valued at 1.73 with a P/S value of 0.76.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Property & Casualty Insurance prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.77% that has a Payout Ratio of 34.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.69, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -19.40%. The Allstate Corporation ALL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 43.14% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 24.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.68% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Allstate Corporation NYSE:ALL Property & Casualty Insurance is currently valued at 1.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.30%. The Current Ratio of The Allstate Corporation NYSE:ALL Property & Casualty Insurance is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.27 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.27.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Property & Casualty Insurance exhibits an Operating Margin of 6.10% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 6.51% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.90%.

The current Stock Price for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Property & Casualty Insurance is 74.49 with a change in price of 0.01%. The Allstate Corporation ALL showed a Day High of -0.31% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.44%. Its 52-Week High was -0.31% and 52-Week Low was 35.56%.