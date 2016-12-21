Leading stocks in today’s market: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a market capitalization valued at Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. As the outstanding stock of The Boeing Company is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of the company. The existing figure determines a key factor in some forms of the stock's valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity and is vital to note that the firm's choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company is allocated within the equity and debt.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 23.79, which in return shows a value of 16.7 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Boeing Company NYSE:BA is valued at 2.34 with a P/S value of 1.04.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.63% that has a Payout Ratio of 66.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.57, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 0.80%. The Boeing Company BA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 32.10% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.19% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Boeing Company NYSE:BA Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is currently valued at 4.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 33.50%. The Current Ratio of The Boeing Company NYSE:BA Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 4.7 with the Total Debt/Equity of 5.01.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 5.10% and a Gross Margin of 13.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.17% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 18.32%.

The current Stock Price for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is 157.46 with a change in price of 0.68%. The Boeing Company BA showed a Day High of -1.63% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 20.76%. Its 52-Week High was -1.63% and 52-Week Low was 57.97%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

