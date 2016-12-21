Leading stocks in today’s market: The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Investment Brokerage – National has a market capitalization valued at Investment Brokerage – National. As the outstanding stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE:SCHW Investment Brokerage – National is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW Investment Brokerage – National. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SCHW Investment Brokerage – National and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Investment Brokerage – National has a Price Earning Ratio of 32.48, which in return shows a value of 25.67 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE:SCHW is valued at 1.55 with a P/S value of 7.35.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Investment Brokerage – National prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.70% that has a Payout Ratio of 20.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.24, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 7.20%. The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 20.68% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 22.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 20.91% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE:SCHW Investment Brokerage – National is currently valued at 0.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 1.00%. The Current Ratio of The Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE:SCHW Investment Brokerage – National is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.22 with the Total Debt/Equity of 11.71.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Investment Brokerage – National exhibits an Operating Margin of 38.30% and a Gross Margin of 97.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 22.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 12.61% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 31.39%.

The current Stock Price for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Investment Brokerage – National is 40.01 with a change in price of -0.34%. The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW showed a Day High of -0.36% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 30.79%. Its 52-Week High was -0.36% and 52-Week Low was 87.34%.

