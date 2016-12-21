Leading stocks in today’s market: The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Housewares & Accessories has a market capitalization valued at Housewares & Accessories. As the outstanding stock of The Clorox Company NYSE:CLX Housewares & Accessories is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Clorox Company CLX Housewares & Accessories. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CLX Housewares & Accessories and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Housewares & Accessories has a Price Earning Ratio of 24.15, which in return shows a value of 21.07 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Clorox Company NYSE:CLX is valued at 3.6 with a P/S value of 2.67.

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Housewares & Accessories prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.67% that has a Payout Ratio of 62.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.96, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 7.80%. The Clorox Company CLX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.70% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 19.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Clorox Company NYSE:CLX Housewares & Accessories is currently valued at 15.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 24.80%. The Current Ratio of The Clorox Company NYSE:CLX Housewares & Accessories is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 6.19 with the Total Debt/Equity of 8.33.

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Housewares & Accessories exhibits an Operating Margin of 16.90% and a Gross Margin of 44.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.46% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.46%.

The current Stock Price for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Housewares & Accessories is 119.73 with a change in price of -0.05%. The Clorox Company CLX showed a Day High of -2.08% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.63%. Its 52-Week High was -13.68% and 52-Week Low was 7.63%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

