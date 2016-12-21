Leading stocks in today’s market: The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) Chemicals – Major Diversified has a market capitalization valued at Chemicals – Major Diversified. As the outstanding stock of The Dow Chemical Company NYSE:DOW Chemicals – Major Diversified is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Dow Chemical Company DOW Chemicals – Major Diversified. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:DOW Chemicals – Major Diversified and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) Chemicals – Major Diversified has a Price Earning Ratio of 9.49, which in return shows a value of 14.5 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Dow Chemical Company NYSE:DOW is valued at 1.45 with a P/S value of 1.41.

The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) Chemicals – Major Diversified prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.13% that has a Payout Ratio of 27.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.2, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 104.80%. The Dow Chemical Company DOW measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.16% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 27.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.53% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Dow Chemical Company NYSE:DOW Chemicals – Major Diversified is currently valued at 10.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 21.80%. The Current Ratio of The Dow Chemical Company NYSE:DOW Chemicals – Major Diversified is 2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.82 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.85.

The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) Chemicals – Major Diversified exhibits an Operating Margin of 20.90% and a Gross Margin of 23.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 16.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.08% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.26%.

The current Stock Price for The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) Chemicals – Major Diversified is 59.22 with a change in price of 0.72%. The Dow Chemical Company DOW showed a Day High of 0.38% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.78%. Its 52-Week High was 0.38% and 52-Week Low was 51.13%.