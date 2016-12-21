Leading stocks in today’s market: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Personal Products has a market capitalization valued at Personal Products. As the outstanding stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. NYSE:EL Personal Products is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL Personal Products. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:EL Personal Products and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Personal Products has a Price Earning Ratio of 26.49, which in return shows a value of 20.35 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. NYSE:EL is valued at 2.69 with a P/S value of 2.57.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Personal Products prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.75% that has a Payout Ratio of 40.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.93, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 4.80%. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.87% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 11.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.84% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. NYSE:EL Personal Products is currently valued at 12.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 20.20%. The Current Ratio of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. NYSE:EL Personal Products is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.52 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.68.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Personal Products exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.90% and a Gross Margin of 80.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 9.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -3.07% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -11.82%.

The current Stock Price for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Personal Products is 78.28 with a change in price of 0.84%. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL showed a Day High of -11.24% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.96%. Its 52-Week High was -18.82% and 52-Week Low was 3.96%.