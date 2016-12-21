Leading stocks in today’s market: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Apparel Stores has a market capitalization valued at Apparel Stores. As the outstanding stock of The Gap, Inc. NYSE:GPS Apparel Stores is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Gap, Inc. GPS Apparel Stores. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:GPS Apparel Stores and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Apparel Stores has a Price Earning Ratio of 14.44, which in return shows a value of 11.81 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Gap, Inc. NYSE:GPS is valued at 3.26 with a P/S value of 0.67.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Apparel Stores prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.81% that has a Payout Ratio of 54.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.67, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -22.30%. The Gap, Inc. GPS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 5.69% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 3.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 4.42% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Gap, Inc. NYSE:GPS Apparel Stores is currently valued at 8.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 22.80%. The Current Ratio of The Gap, Inc. NYSE:GPS Apparel Stores is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.48 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.64.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Apparel Stores exhibits an Operating Margin of 8.00% and a Gross Margin of 36.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -9.79% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.38%.

The current Stock Price for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Apparel Stores is 23.83 with a change in price of -1.28%. The Gap, Inc. GPS showed a Day High of -22.48% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 0.25%. Its 52-Week High was -22.48% and 52-Week Low was 43.19%.