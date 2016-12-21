Leading stocks in today’s market: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Investment Brokerage – National has a market capitalization valued at Investment Brokerage – National. As the outstanding stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. NYSE:GS Investment Brokerage – National is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS Investment Brokerage – National. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:GS Investment Brokerage – National and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Investment Brokerage – National has a Price Earning Ratio of 19.36, which in return shows a value of 13.23 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. NYSE:GS is valued at 1.01 with a P/S value of 2.7.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Investment Brokerage – National prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.07% that has a Payout Ratio of 20.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 12.56, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -28.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 17.12% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -1.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 19.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. NYSE:GS Investment Brokerage – National is currently valued at 0.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 1.10%. The Current Ratio of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. NYSE:GS Investment Brokerage – National is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 3.54 with the Total Debt/Equity of 6.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Investment Brokerage – National exhibits an Operating Margin of 21.90% and a Gross Margin of 72.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 15.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 19.25% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 42.61%.

The current Stock Price for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Investment Brokerage – National is 240.71 with a change in price of -0.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS showed a Day High of -1.98% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 45.89%. Its 52-Week High was -1.98% and 52-Week Low was 75.80%.