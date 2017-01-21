Leading stocks in today’s market: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Property & Casualty Insurance has a market capitalization valued at Property & Casualty Insurance. As the outstanding stock of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. NYSE:HIG Property & Casualty Insurance is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. HIG Property & Casualty Insurance. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:HIG Property & Casualty Insurance and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Property & Casualty Insurance has a Price Earning Ratio of 13.92, which in return shows a value of 11.63 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. NYSE:HIG is valued at 2.28 with a P/S value of 0.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Property & Casualty Insurance prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.90% that has a Payout Ratio of 23.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.47, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 34.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. HIG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 27.70% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 9.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.09% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. NYSE:HIG Property & Casualty Insurance is currently valued at 0.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.80%. The Current Ratio of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. NYSE:HIG Property & Casualty Insurance is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.25 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Property & Casualty Insurance exhibits an Operating Margin of 10.50% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.43% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.78%.

The current Stock Price for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Property & Casualty Insurance is 48.31 with a change in price of 0.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. HIG showed a Day High of -2.76% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.23%. Its 52-Week High was -2.76% and 52-Week Low was 34.83%.