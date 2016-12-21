Leading stocks in today’s market: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Confectioners has a market capitalization valued at Confectioners. As the outstanding stock of The Hershey Company NYSE:HSY Confectioners is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Hershey Company HSY Confectioners. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:HSY Confectioners and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Confectioners has a Price Earning Ratio of 32.48, which in return shows a value of 22.11 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Hershey Company NYSE:HSY is valued at 3.74 with a P/S value of 2.94.

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Confectioners prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.41% that has a Payout Ratio of 62.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.16, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -38.20%. The Hershey Company HSY measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.63% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 0.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.68% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Hershey Company NYSE:HSY Confectioners is currently valued at 14.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 17.00%. The Current Ratio of The Hershey Company NYSE:HSY Confectioners is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.64 with the Total Debt/Equity of 3.6.

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Confectioners exhibits an Operating Margin of 17.90% and a Gross Margin of 44.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.78% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.37%.

The current Stock Price for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Confectioners is 102.82 with a change in price of 0.20%. The Hershey Company HSY showed a Day High of 0.02% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.04%. Its 52-Week High was -11.68% and 52-Week Low was 27.86%.