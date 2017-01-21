Leading stocks in today’s market: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Home Improvement Stores has a market capitalization valued at Home Improvement Stores. As the outstanding stock of The Home Depot, Inc. NYSE:HD Home Improvement Stores is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Home Depot, Inc. HD Home Improvement Stores. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:HD Home Improvement Stores and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Home Improvement Stores has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.96, which in return shows a value of 18.93 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Home Depot, Inc. NYSE:HD is valued at 1.6 with a P/S value of 1.77.

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Home Improvement Stores prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.04% that has a Payout Ratio of 42.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.18, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 15.90%. The Home Depot, Inc. HD measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.96% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 22.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 13.72% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Home Depot, Inc. NYSE:HD Home Improvement Stores is currently valued at 17.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 28.20%. The Current Ratio of The Home Depot, Inc. NYSE:HD Home Improvement Stores is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 3.97 with the Total Debt/Equity of 4.07.

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Home Improvement Stores exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.00% and a Gross Margin of 34.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 8.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.67% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.83%.

The current Stock Price for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Home Improvement Stores is 135.6 with a change in price of 0.16%. The Home Depot, Inc. HD showed a Day High of -1.25% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 13.30%. Its 52-Week High was -1.43% and 52-Week Low was 26.33%.