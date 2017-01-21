Leading stocks in today’s market: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Grocery Stores has a market capitalization valued at Grocery Stores. As the outstanding stock of The Kroger Co. NYSE:KR Grocery Stores is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Kroger Co. KR Grocery Stores. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:KR Grocery Stores and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Grocery Stores has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.24, which in return shows a value of 15.19 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Kroger Co. NYSE:KR is valued at 2.62 with a P/S value of 0.28.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Grocery Stores prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.41% that has a Payout Ratio of 21.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.1, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 18.60%. The Kroger Co. KR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.30% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 18.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Kroger Co. NYSE:KR Grocery Stores is currently valued at 5.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.40%. The Current Ratio of The Kroger Co. NYSE:KR Grocery Stores is 0.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.64 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.09.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Grocery Stores exhibits an Operating Margin of 3.10% and a Gross Margin of 22.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 1.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.59% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.13%.

The current Stock Price for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Grocery Stores is 34.09 with a change in price of -0.50%. The Kroger Co. KR showed a Day High of -6.45% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.41%. Its 52-Week High was -15.80% and 52-Week Low was 19.18%.