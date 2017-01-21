Leading stocks in today’s market: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Money Center Banks has a market capitalization valued at Money Center Banks. As the outstanding stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. NYSE:PNC Money Center Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC Money Center Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PNC Money Center Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Money Center Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.18, which in return shows a value of 13.45 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. NYSE:PNC is valued at 2.47 with a P/S value of 6.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Money Center Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.87% that has a Payout Ratio of 28.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 7.25, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -1.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.85% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 5.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.54% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. NYSE:PNC Money Center Banks is currently valued at 1.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.80%. The Current Ratio of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. NYSE:PNC Money Center Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.15 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Money Center Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 82.90% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 38.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.11% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 26.78%.

The current Stock Price for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Money Center Banks is 117.35 with a change in price of 1.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC showed a Day High of -3.22% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 23.70%. Its 52-Week High was -3.22% and 52-Week Low was 54.69%.