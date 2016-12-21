Leading stocks in today’s market: The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) Business Services has a market capitalization valued at Business Services. As the outstanding stock of The Priceline Group Inc. NASDAQ:PCLN Business Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Priceline Group Inc. PCLN Business Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:PCLN Business Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) Business Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 38.35, which in return shows a value of 19.8 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Priceline Group Inc. NASDAQ:PCLN is valued at 2.08 with a P/S value of 7.21.

The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) Business Services prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 39.18, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 8.30%. The Priceline Group Inc. PCLN measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 17.40% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 36.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 18.42% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Priceline Group Inc. NASDAQ:PCLN Business Services is currently valued at 10.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 17.90%. The Current Ratio of The Priceline Group Inc. NASDAQ:PCLN Business Services is 2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.65 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.75.

The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) Business Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 26.10% and a Gross Margin of 95.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 18.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.55% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.53%.

The current Stock Price for The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) Business Services is 1503.32 with a change in price of 0.07%. The Priceline Group Inc. PCLN showed a Day High of -6.10% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 5.70%. Its 52-Week High was -6.10% and 52-Week Low was 57.58%.