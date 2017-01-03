Leading stocks in today’s market: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Specialty Chemicals has a market capitalization valued at Specialty Chemicals. As the outstanding stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company NYSE:SHW Specialty Chemicals is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW Specialty Chemicals. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SHW Specialty Chemicals and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Specialty Chemicals has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.52, which in return shows a value of 19.7 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Sherwin-Williams Company NYSE:SHW is valued at 2.19 with a P/S value of 2.16.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Specialty Chemicals prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.25% that has a Payout Ratio of 26.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 11.93, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 27.10%. The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.63% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 21.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.26% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Sherwin-Williams Company NYSE:SHW Specialty Chemicals is currently valued at 17.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 39.80%. The Current Ratio of The Sherwin-Williams Company NYSE:SHW Specialty Chemicals is 1.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.2 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.23.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Specialty Chemicals exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.70% and a Gross Margin of 50.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 9.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.01% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.55%.

The current Stock Price for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Specialty Chemicals is 268.74 with a change in price of -0.88%. The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW showed a Day High of -3.40% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.57%. Its 52-Week High was -13.48% and 52-Week Low was 15.78%.