Leading stocks in today’s market: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Money Center Banks has a market capitalization valued at Money Center Banks. As the outstanding stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank NYSE:TD Money Center Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD Money Center Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TD Money Center Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Money Center Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 14.25, which in return shows a value of 12.12 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Toronto-Dominion Bank NYSE:TD is valued at 2.88 with a P/S value of 4.67.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Money Center Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.32% that has a Payout Ratio of 46.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.46, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 10.90%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.68% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 7.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 4.95% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank NYSE:TD Money Center Banks is currently valued at 0.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 19.50%. The Current Ratio of The Toronto-Dominion Bank NYSE:TD Money Center Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.16 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Money Center Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 66.20% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 32.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.31% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.93%.

The current Stock Price for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Money Center Banks is 49.34 with a change in price of -0.16%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD showed a Day High of -2.36% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 11.20%. Its 52-Week High was -2.36% and 52-Week Low was 51.70%.