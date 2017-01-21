Leading stocks in today’s market: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Property & Casualty Insurance has a market capitalization valued at Property & Casualty Insurance. As the outstanding stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. NYSE:TRV Property & Casualty Insurance is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV Property & Casualty Insurance. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TRV Property & Casualty Insurance and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Property & Casualty Insurance has a Price Earning Ratio of 12, which in return shows a value of 12.28 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Travelers Companies, Inc. NYSE:TRV is valued at 4.21 with a P/S value of 1.23.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Property & Casualty Insurance prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.27% that has a Payout Ratio of 25.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 9.84, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 1.60%. The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -0.52% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 2.85% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Travelers Companies, Inc. NYSE:TRV Property & Casualty Insurance is currently valued at 2.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.70%. The Current Ratio of The Travelers Companies, Inc. NYSE:TRV Property & Casualty Insurance is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.26 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Property & Casualty Insurance exhibits an Operating Margin of 15.90% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.42% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.61%.

The current Stock Price for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Property & Casualty Insurance is 118.02 with a change in price of 0.03%. The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV showed a Day High of -4.12% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.74%. Its 52-Week High was -4.12% and 52-Week Low was 19.27%.