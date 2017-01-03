Leading stocks in today’s market: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Entertainment – Diversified has a market capitalization valued at Entertainment – Diversified. As the outstanding stock of The Walt Disney Company NYSE:DIS Entertainment – Diversified is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Walt Disney Company DIS Entertainment – Diversified. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:DIS Entertainment – Diversified and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Entertainment – Diversified has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.22, which in return shows a value of 15.65 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Walt Disney Company NYSE:DIS is valued at 1.69 with a P/S value of 2.99.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Entertainment – Diversified prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.50% that has a Payout Ratio of 24.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.72, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 16.80%. The Walt Disney Company DIS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.10% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 17.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.75% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Walt Disney Company NYSE:DIS Entertainment – Diversified is currently valued at 10.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 14.40%. The Current Ratio of The Walt Disney Company NYSE:DIS Entertainment – Diversified is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.38 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.47.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Entertainment – Diversified exhibits an Operating Margin of 25.50% and a Gross Margin of 46.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 16.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 6.14% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.68%.

The current Stock Price for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Entertainment – Diversified is 104.22 with a change in price of -0.33%. The Walt Disney Company DIS showed a Day High of -1.92% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.92%. Its 52-Week High was -1.92% and 52-Week Low was 22.65%.

