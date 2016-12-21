Leading stocks in today’s market: The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Credit Services has a market capitalization valued at Credit Services. As the outstanding stock of The Western Union Company NYSE:WU Credit Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of The Western Union Company WU Credit Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:WU Credit Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Credit Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 13.18, which in return shows a value of 12.62 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for The Western Union Company NYSE:WU is valued at 1.92 with a P/S value of 1.95.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Credit Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.95% that has a Payout Ratio of 38.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.65, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 2.10%. The Western Union Company WU measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 4.24% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 3.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.86% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for The Western Union Company NYSE:WU Credit Services is currently valued at 8.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 21.80%. The Current Ratio of The Western Union Company NYSE:WU Credit Services is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.32 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.32.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Credit Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 19.90% and a Gross Margin of 40.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 15.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.84% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.76%.

The current Stock Price for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Credit Services is 21.71 with a change in price of 0.05%. The Western Union Company WU showed a Day High of -1.74% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.86%. Its 52-Week High was -1.74% and 52-Week Low was 39.94%.