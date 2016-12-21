Leading stocks in today’s market: Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Jewelry Stores has a market capitalization valued at Jewelry Stores. As the outstanding stock of Tiffany & Co. NYSE:TIF Jewelry Stores is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Tiffany & Co. TIF Jewelry Stores. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TIF Jewelry Stores and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Jewelry Stores has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.53, which in return shows a value of 20.18 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Tiffany & Co. NYSE:TIF is valued at 2.76 with a P/S value of 2.55.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Jewelry Stores prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.24% that has a Payout Ratio of 47.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.57, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -3.60%. Tiffany & Co. TIF measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.06% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 4.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.17% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Tiffany & Co. NYSE:TIF Jewelry Stores is currently valued at 8.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.80%. The Current Ratio of Tiffany & Co. NYSE:TIF Jewelry Stores is 5.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.3 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.38.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Jewelry Stores exhibits an Operating Margin of 18.20% and a Gross Margin of 61.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.19% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.22%.

The current Stock Price for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Jewelry Stores is 80.22 with a change in price of -0.28%. Tiffany & Co. TIF showed a Day High of -5.58% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.89%. Its 52-Week High was -5.58% and 52-Week Low was 42.44%.