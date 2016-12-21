Leading stocks in today’s market: Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Jewelry Stores has a market capitalization valued at Jewelry Stores. As the outstanding stock of Tiffany & Co. NYSE:TIF Jewelry Stores is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Tiffany & Co. TIF Jewelry Stores. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TIF Jewelry Stores and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Jewelry Stores has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.53, which in return shows a value of 20.18 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Tiffany & Co. NYSE:TIF is valued at 2.76 with a P/S value of 2.55.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Jewelry Stores prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.24% that has a Payout Ratio of 47.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.57, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -3.60%. Tiffany & Co. TIF measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.06% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 4.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.17% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Tiffany & Co. NYSE:TIF Jewelry Stores is currently valued at 8.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.80%. The Current Ratio of Tiffany & Co. NYSE:TIF Jewelry Stores is 5.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.3 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.38.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Jewelry Stores exhibits an Operating Margin of 18.20% and a Gross Margin of 61.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.19% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.22%.

The current Stock Price for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Jewelry Stores is 80.22 with a change in price of -0.28%. Tiffany & Co. TIF showed a Day High of -5.58% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.89%. Its 52-Week High was -5.58% and 52-Week Low was 42.44%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment