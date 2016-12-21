Leading stocks in today’s market: Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) Entertainment – Diversified has a market capitalization valued at Entertainment – Diversified. As the outstanding stock of Time Warner Inc. NYSE:TWX Entertainment – Diversified is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Time Warner Inc. TWX Entertainment – Diversified. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TWX Entertainment – Diversified and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) Entertainment – Diversified has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.04, which in return shows a value of 16.15 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Time Warner Inc. NYSE:TWX is valued at 1.36 with a P/S value of 2.6.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) Entertainment – Diversified prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.68% that has a Payout Ratio of 26.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.62, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 4.10%. Time Warner Inc. TWX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 2.17% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 15.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.57% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Time Warner Inc. NYSE:TWX Entertainment – Diversified is currently valued at 7.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 11.00%. The Current Ratio of Time Warner Inc. NYSE:TWX Entertainment – Diversified is 1.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.01 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.01.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) Entertainment – Diversified exhibits an Operating Margin of 27.50% and a Gross Margin of 43.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 17.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.86% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 22.32%.

The current Stock Price for Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) Entertainment – Diversified is 95.89 with a change in price of 0.16%. Time Warner Inc. TWX showed a Day High of 0.03% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 22.96%. Its 52-Week High was 0.03% and 52-Week Low was 76.32%.