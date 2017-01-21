Leading stocks in today’s market: TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a market capitalization valued at Major Integrated Oil & Gas. As the outstanding stock of TOTAL S.A. NYSE:TOT Major Integrated Oil & Gas is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of TOTAL S.A. TOT Major Integrated Oil & Gas. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TOT Major Integrated Oil & Gas and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has a Price Earning Ratio of 31.97, which shows a value of 11.3 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 1.02.

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) prevailing Dividend Yield is 5.12% with a Payout Ratio of 127.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.6, displaying an EPS growth for this year at 17.00%. EPS growth for 2017 is at a rate of 34.53%, with an EPS growth of -14.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -1.30% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) is currently valued at 1.80%. Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.10%. The Current Ratio is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.45 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.59.

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) exhibits an Operating Margin of 1.00% and a Gross Margin of 35.00%, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.29% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.63%.

The current Stock Price for TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) is 51.16 with a change in price of 0.99%. The Day High was -1.69% in today's Market with a Day Low of 15.08%. Its 52-Week High was -1.69% and 52-Week Low was 38.67%.