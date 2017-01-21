Leading stocks in today’s market: Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a market capitalization valued at Auto Manufacturers – Major. As the outstanding stock of Toyota Motor Corporation NYSE:TM Auto Manufacturers – Major is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Toyota Motor Corporation TM Auto Manufacturers – Major. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TM Auto Manufacturers – Major and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a Price Earning Ratio of 10.57, which in return shows a value of 10.37 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Toyota Motor Corporation NYSE:TM is valued at 0.31 with a P/S value of 0.8.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Auto Manufacturers – Major prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.98% that has a Payout Ratio of 32.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 11.25, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 6.90%. Toyota Motor Corporation TM measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 5.76% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 41.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 33.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Toyota Motor Corporation NYSE:TM Auto Manufacturers – Major is currently valued at 4.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.60%. The Current Ratio of Toyota Motor Corporation NYSE:TM Auto Manufacturers – Major is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.53 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.03.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Auto Manufacturers – Major exhibits an Operating Margin of 8.70% and a Gross Margin of 23.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.77% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.26%.

The current Stock Price for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Auto Manufacturers – Major is 118.92 with a change in price of -0.33%. Toyota Motor Corporation TM showed a Day High of -3.46% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.17%. Its 52-Week High was -3.46% and 52-Week Low was 23.44%.